Safety pin! J Balvin kissed the roughest athlete in Mexico

COLOMBIA – J Balvin He is one of the artists who has had the most solidarity and openness with the demonstrations of affection in the industry. Always clarifying that he is heterosexual and that he does not have any kind of problem with sex diversity, the Colombian singer has joined the long list of artists who promote the slogan of “Love is love.” A conviction that, in fact, was reflected in the video of “In da Getto”.

Throughout his career, Jose has been seen having very heartfelt and beloved displays of affection. For instance, Mau and Ricky They have been one of the artists who deal with the Colombian without any shame. In addition, Nicky jam He has also been the victim of the tender loving kisses that “El Niño de Medellín” has given him. However, another great friend of Balvin it has fallen, and few are those who can believe it.

It is about Saúl Álvarez, better known as Canelo. He is one of the most competitive athletes in Mexico and, recently, he won a great victory after fighting against Caleb Plant, which has made it worthy of the “World Super Middleweight Title of the International Boxing Federation”, A giant step that put Latin America once again among the most competent regions.

Given this, J Balvin He couldn’t contain his excitement and made a video call to her. The moment was recorded in a screenshot that he later posted on Instagram And, about this, Jose said the following: “Until I learned that nothing is expected of anyone, but love for the family is demonstrated with actions. Canelo, brother I love you! Latino Gang ”, he initially expressed with great emotion.

Then J Balvin He also wrote: “PS. He sent me a kiss because I told him ‘either you behave or I’ll end up in the ring’ and he’s obviously scared of me and well… Normal ”. The Colombian’s joke would explain why both, through the distance that the screen supposes, have thrown a brotherhood kiss that had no physical destination. However, more than 700 thousand and 3 thousand comments, endorse the great love that these two friends have.