Rihanna shows a rebellious and casual look with ripped jeans and luxurious maxi coat – New Women

When bold, modern and cool it is, it is unlikely that the name of Rihanna do not come out.

The 33-year-old singer is an expert in the style edgy and her looks, both for the red carpet and for her daily life, are a real source of inspiration at the time of dressing.

Just like the one rebellious, casual and luxurious styling in equal parts that he carried for a night out for New York last Thursday, November 4.

Rihanna conquers the street style with a look casual perfect for winter

The star made of the streets of the Big Apple your personal catwalk when dining out in a look made by a luxurious and cozy coat from Prada ideal for the winter season; Daily Mail reported.

RiRi He anticipated the coldest season of the year wearing the elegant garment off the shoulder Made from navy blue recycled nylon with a cotton lining. faux fur.

Beneath his ostentatious maxi coat of the maison Italian, that of Barbados wore a sober, but no less fabulous olive green leather top strapless from Rosetta getty.

He combined it with a couple of jeans worn blues, high rise and straight leg with breaks at the knees; a classic with which it added a touch cool to the attire.

Likewise, the founder of Savage x Fenty raised all the look nails on stylish python print sandals signed by Tom ford.

The businesswoman completed your bet fashion with a soft makeup in which her voluminous lips painted with lipgloss and her black mane loose in unruly curls.

With this fashion bet, Rihanna reminded us that coats will be the star piece of any look during the winter season and it’s worth investing in one that we love.

Just as she did with her coat oversize by Prada; a unique piece that had already worn at the end of October as the protagonist of another casual style with denim pants.

In addition, in this outing to the restaurant, he reaffirmed himself as a benchmark of unsurpassed style. And it is that he brings his personal touch to all the trends that he looks to create outfits unique.