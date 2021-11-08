Rihanna relaunches her discs on colored vinyl with the name RihIssue and, for the occasion, she does it as a blonde. Yes, Rihanna takes the opportunity to show off her blonde hair again. The collection, made up of Music of the sun (2005), A girl like me (2006), Good girl gone bad (2007), Rated R (2009), Loud (2010) Talk Talk Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012) and Anti (2016), is now available. In fact, the red edition has already sold out.

The price to obtain each of the reissued vinyl records costs, approximately, between 100 and 140 dollars (which would be one 85 and 120 euros).

However, what the fans of the Barbadian singer want is for her to return to the stage with new material. During the last years, Rihanna She has exploited her entrepreneurial side and made her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, designed for all bodies, a real success. But his fans want him to release a new album and this reissue on colored vinyl is fine, but when will we have a new album?