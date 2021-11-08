“Ricciardo’s touch ruined my day”

After getting pole position in the Grand Prix of Mexico In 2021, the Finnish driver was aiming to score another victory before leaving the all-star team at the end of the season.

But sadly for him, his options were ruined at the first corner. Coming in parallel with Hamilton and Verstappen, Bottas was surely the weakest of the three, and he gave up his position, but when he tried to make the turn, Ricciardo took him ahead.

The McLaren driver tried to lengthen his braking to win over Checo Pérez’s Red Bull, but he was overly optimistic and ended up hitting the right rear tire of a Valtteri Bottas car that fell directly to the bottom of the grid.

As if that were not enough, arriving halfway through the race and on the way to a comeback that had the main objective of returning to the points area, Mercedes called him to the pits and his pit stop was much slower than expected, thus losing many of the positions he had won. Finally, the Finn had to settle for setting the fastest lap of the race and taking a point from Verstappen.

“Today was a bit cursed, obviously following the first corner with Daniel’s touch it was really compromised,” Valtteri Bottas began by declaring.

“The best chance we had to recover was to stop the moment we did it, but it was a slow stop. Also today, following other cars, the engine and the brake were overheating, then everything was worse than we thought.”

Speaking more specifically about the accident, # 77 was quite disappointed.

“Yeah, it really ruined my day. Obviously, I’m sure he didn’t do it on purpose, it also compromised his career, but, yeah, that wasn’t ideal for my career today.”

On the last lap of the race and seeing that he had no options to score any points, Mercedes used Bottas to set the fastest lap on soft tires and snatch a point from Verstappen, which could be vital for Hamilton in the fight for the title.

“It was difficult to find a gap in the traffic to make the fastest lap. In the end I managed to do it with the help of Russell’s DRS, and I was also able to open it after Turn 3.”

