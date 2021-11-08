Ricciardo explains how he collided with Bottas at the Mexican GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix, the 18th race of the 2021 season of Formula 1 after beating the duet of Mercedes who were surprised by the departure of the Dutch.

Valtteri Bottas, who started the race from pole, could not take off well and both Hamilton What Max verstappen, which started from the 3rd row, forced him to position himself from right to left until the first corner. Verstappen took the lead at Turn 1 as the seven-time world champion held second place.

Bottas finished with a spin when Daniel Ricciardo touched him from behind. The McLaren driver’s front wing broke after contact.

Ricciardo noted that the incident ruined his chances for a race that he promised, which was on display for the remaining 70 laps of the competition.

“There were 70 interesting laps because they penalized me for lap 1. So we had to be very lucky to have the race in our favor,” said the Australian in the media area of ​​the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

“I couldn’t see the start until a minute ago. All I remember about Turn 1 on the first lap is that I made a very good start and it looked very good. Then I approached Sergio Pérez from the inside and I remember that he was blocking https: //lat.motorsport.com/driver/sergio-perez/463641/do my tire at one point and I touched Valtteri ”.

“I’m mad at myself for that. Now when I look at the replay, it looks like I was stuck on the straight. There was no room. As you can see, Valtteri went into the corner expecting to have no one, but Perez and I were there. Like this. I don’t blame Valtteri, I was the one who bumped into him ”, said the Aussie from the Woking house.

The incident between Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo at the start in Mexico. Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But Ricciardo not only regrets that he did not have an outstanding performance on the track, but that his fall in the classifier affected the harvest of points by Mclaren in the constructors cup where they now lost third place to Ferrari.

“It was quite disastrous for our fight against Ferrari in the championship,” Ricciardo said of the effects of the accident on his career.

“So I was disappointed. I know it was for a few seconds, but in those few seconds, we seemed to be in a good position in front of Gasly and Sainz. Before braking, I felt very good. It all happened in an instant and I was not sure what if I had suffered any damage despite the contact. Then I got to the corner and realized that I had no grip, I realized that something was wrong, so in a second my happiness had escaped “.

“It was very difficult to compensate. I think the safety car could have helped a little bit, but we also suffered damage at Turn 6. I think Russell hit me and the right side was damaged. The safety car might have given us luck, but we weren’t fast enough ”.

Also read:

Following their contact, Bottas and Ricciardo fell back from the top ten. Later in the race, Ricciardo managed to keep him behind, even though Bottas it was at the distance of DRS.

Commenting on his duel with Bottas, the McLaren driver said: “I was happy to keep him behind, but it was also a bit sad because we were only fighting for 15th place even though we could keep a Mercedes behind.”

“Normally when you’re fighting them, you run much higher, so that increased my pain.”