Repechage Liga MX: this is how the 2021 Apertura repechage will be played

The regular season of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura tournament came to an end, so we already know the 4 teams that have their place for the league, while others Eight clubs will seek to get to the big party through the playoff.

After finishing day 17 of the opening of the MX League, the last three direct qualifiers to the quarterfinals were defined: Atlas, León and Tigres, who joined the leader America, who secured his pass in advance.

On Thursday at the Jalisco stadium, Atlas beat Querétaro 2-0 and when it reached 29 points, it closed in second place in the table.

On Saturday at the Nou Camp stadium, the León beat Necaxa 3-0 and finished third in the classification with 29 units.

In the University stadium, the Tigers ranked fourth with 28 points by beating Juárez 3-0.

In this way, the first four places in the General Table obtain their direct classification to the Quarterfinals.

America (34 points) Atlas (29 points) Leon (29 points) Tigers (28 points)

Meanwhile, the crops between the sites 5 and 12 of the general classification will play the playoffs. The four games in this round will be played as follows:

5th Santos Laguna (24 points) vs. 12th Atlético de San Luis (20 points)

6th Toluca (24 points) vs. 11th National University (21 points)

7th Puebla (24 points) vs. 10th Guadalajara (22 points)

8th Cruz Azul (23 points) vs. 9 ° Rayados de Monterrey (22 points)

The six teams eliminated in the regular phase of the tournament were: Mazatlán, Necaxa, Pachuca, Juárez, Querétaro and Tijuana.

When and where is the playoff played?

The Playoff round matches will be played between November 20 and 21; The dates and times of the meetings will be announced next Monday, November 15, after the federation holds a virtual meeting with the representatives of the participating clubs.

It should be remembered that the repechage round will be played as a single match in the stadium of the best-seeded team and the tiebreaker criteria are penalty kicks.