Relive the double of Chicharito Hernández

Chicharito Hernandez scored his 16th and 17th goal in the last game of the season for the THE Galaxy. The Mexican was present on the scoreboard in the tie against Minnesota that left the Los Angeles team out of the playoffs of the MLS after finishing eighth in the Conference West.

The Mexican gave his team hope with both scores. The first was to get the tie at two goals with a great definition of first intention. He celebrated effusively as there was still time to achieve victory.

To the bad fortune of the Californian team, they were once again outmatched on the scoreboard, but Javier Hernandez he had one more resource up his sleeve.

His goals were of little use

He got his second score after a series of rebounds in the area, despite claiming a hand, he managed to make the shot that ended in the back of the nets to equalize the score again, but this time to three scores.

Despite their efforts, the match ended in the same way and they ended up eliminated from the knockout phase.

Chicharito He finished in third place in the fight for the scoring championship with 17 touchdowns. Surpassed by Ola Kamara and Valentín Mariano Castellanos with 19 goals each.