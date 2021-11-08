Reese Witherspoon’s looks you can imitate

Reese Witherspoon is one of the show’s most embattled stars for her great acting talent, beauty, style, and charisma.

She was crowned one of the most powerful women in the industry alongside Scarlett Johansson and Snadra Bullock. In 2005, she received public attention and critical praise for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in the film. Walk the line, which was worth a Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress in a leading role.

Despite falling in love on screen, the actress has decided to move away from the movies a bit to focus on her personal projects. In 2015, she launched her own clothing line called Draper james, whose designs are inspired by its southern roots. emphasize southern roots.

The Name is honoring Witherspoon’s grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon and includes a wide range of clothing, accessories and home decor.

Through your account Instagram, the actress shares her day to day, between her family life, her best looks and everything she has done with her business. How not to be an inspiration?

Here are some Reese Witherspoon keys to see you as an entrepreneur.

Don’t be afraid of color

Some find that adding color to your business attire detracts from your look. However, you can keep conquering with a colorful outfit. Reese recently performed at The Morning Show and surprised everyone with a red Richfresh brand suit.

Colors are powerful and more when you know how to combine them correctly. The secret is to start using it by combining discreet accessories and other pieces in neutral tones. The important thing is that it always reflects your personality and the security you feel.

A blazer is the best ally to give a sophisticated twist to your look

A blazer will always make a difference in your look, no matter if it is for a casual or formal event. It doesn’t have to be too serious in shades of blue or black, and straight cut, you can also play around with a bit of color and style. Today there are many designs that adapt to your personality and that will undoubtedly make you look like a winner.

A simple and casual combination without losing style

We often think that in the business world we cannot opt ​​for a casual and simple style because we must always look serious and with suits that are too straight.

You can often choose a casual outfit to look friendlier but safely. Like Reese, try to combine T-shirts with jeans and high-top shoes or sneakers to the floor and even white tennis shoes.

Smart casual look

Dressing “smart casual” is not as complicated as it sounds and the “Legally Blonde” star has proven it on several occasions.

It is another form of business casual attire with an elegant touch. It gives you the opportunity to combine more modern clothes and accessories with something classic.

It is perfect for transmitting power and bearing to convince anyone that you will not miss a good deal.

Never miss a midi dress in your closet

To see yourself as a powerful woman you not only need a tailored suit in your closet, you can also play with something more flirty and informal and make it look spectacular. Don’t be afraid of prints and remember that the right accessories and a simple hairstyle can make a big change in your look. Midi dresses are one of Witherspoon’s favorite outfits.

