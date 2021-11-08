Reconciliation? Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast & Furious’

Everything seems to indicate that Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock‘Johnson have managed to iron out the rough edges.

The famous ‘Dominic Toretto’ took his official Instagram account to dedicate a post to The Rock and ask him to return to the franchise of ‘Fast & furious‘ for the tenth installment, which would be the last of the saga.

Vin Diesel’s message to The Rock

In the post description, Diesel assures Johnson that his legacy continues in the saga and that the role of ‘Hobbs‘cannot be interpreted by anyone other than him:

“My little brother Dwayne … The moment has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no holiday that passes for them and that you do not send good wishes … But the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best movie in the finale, which will be 10!

“I say it with love … You must introduce yourself, do not leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. “

Why did Dwayne Johnson leave ‘Fast & Furious’? His fight with Vin Diesel

The Rock does not appear in the ninth installment of the saga due to strong problems he had with Vin Diesel during the filming of the eighth movie, same that began since Johnson joined the franchise in ‘F & F5‘.

“I wouldn’t call it a peaceful gathering. I would call it a transparency meeting. He [Vin] and I had a good chat in my camper and it was from that chat that it really became clear that we are two different ends of the spectrum. And we agreed to leave it there ”, Johnson expressed about his departure from the franchise to Vanity fair in October of this year.

For now The Rock has not been expressed before the publication of DieselHowever, a couple of months ago he made it clear that I would never return to the franchise: “I wish you all the best in Fast 9. And I wish you the best of luck with Fast 10 and Fast 11 and in the rest of the Fast and Furious movies that they do and that they will be without me “.