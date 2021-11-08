Reasons we need a sequel to Van Helsing: Monster Hunter

Van Helsing: Monster Hunter – 23% was a film intended as a tribute to Universal Pictures horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, which featured classic horror monsters. We are talking about vampires, werewolves, the Frankenstein monster and even Mr. Hyde. It is a tragedy that this film received so many terrible reviews, because it is funny and charming. They clearly wanted some kind of cinematic universe based on this movie years before these kinds of franchises became all the rage. In fact, the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t even starting at that time, which means it might even have set a precedent.

They poke fun at the mystery of Van Helsing’s forgotten past (and implied immortality), but the movie clearly wasn’t intended to give any reward for that. Instead, we are left expecting more adventures from Van Helsing and his companion, Friar Carl, than we ever had. There are several reasons why we would like this universe to be visited again, and that at the same time make us believe that it is just another movie that was overlooked and deserves a second chance. From the beginning, the Van Helsing movie is full of bombast, and director Stephen Sommers, fresh off The Mummy franchise, uses his CGI talent and craziness to the fullest to explore this gothic narrative.

Supported by the moving and bombastic score by Alan Silvestri, Sommers goes crazy telling his story. Everything is excessive, the accents are overwhelming, and the violent mania of this whirlwind often leaves you baffled. However, if you let it grab you, fun and frenzy take over you, you will discover something incredible that was unfairly forgotten. Van Helsing: Monster Hunter is fundamentally a blockbuster aimed at teenagers, which updates all the gothic classics to a new audience. Plus, the story is punctuated by key action pieces while the details fall by the wayside. This is not a justification for its failure, but rather an appreciation of what the study initially intended.

With this in mind, there is something that immediately falls in love with this movie. It’s silly, fun, exciting, and there are some outstanding examples of stunts and use of computer-generated graphics. He may be doing better today, even though Hugh Jackman was still fresh from the X-Men franchise at the time, but we’ll never know. However, a sequel could do the trick and it’s a good idea since its premise allows there to be more than one movie without seeming like a decision straight out of the sleeve.

Here are several reasons why what was seen in 2004’s Van Helsing should continue:

Gadgets in the style of James Bond or Batman in the Victorian era

Van Helsing is a character originating from Dracula by Bram Stoker; an elderly doctor who studied the occult. The version of Hugh jackman character is an amnesiac monster hunter for the Vatican. The Vatican is basically the MI-6 of 19th century Europe in this movie. In a secret basement filled with religious scholars from around the world, they create artifacts like the machine gun crossbow, various Batman-style grappling hooks and spinning blades, and even a sunlight bomb. Loaded with these things, no vampire should have a chance against Van Helsing, except for the fact that he apparently has as much aim as a stormtrooper and needs hundreds of crossbow arrows to hit a vampire. We’re sure his hideous aim is just an excuse to show off all the ridiculous and incredible artifacts that he can use to his advantage.

Count Dracula Proves Other Monsters Can Be Just As Cool

The true homage to Universal’s monsters comes from Richard Roxburgh’s Count Dracula. Dracula’s goal in the film is to use Dr. Frankenstein’s monster to bring his thousands of embryonic young to life. Yes, in this movie, Dracula also has several women, which is not something that is usually seen in other productions. But Dracula and Van Helsing have their own story: Van Helsing has amnesia, but Dracula does not; he addresses him as Gabriel and hints that he knows all about Van Helsing’s past. It turns out that Gabriel Van Helsing was the man who murdered Dracula the first time. Roxburgh’s performance fully embraces the role and it shows in every scene. Go from sinister to screaming and then polite conversation, all in the space of a dozen lines. The final battle between Dracula and a werewolf-disguised Van Helsing was clearly meant to showcase the giant CGI vampire, but that’s almost boring after seeing Roxburgh’s work.

Does the Frankenstein monster justice

Van Helsing offers us something those classic horror movies never did: a Frankenstein monster based on the character in the book. Gone was the grumpy, wobbly and not very bright monster that Boris Karloff made famous. Instead, we get a character more faithful to the original work of author Mary Shelley: intelligent, philosophical and monstrous in appearance. He has been in hiding since the death of his creator, desperate to stay hidden from Count Dracula, who wants him for his own nefarious purposes. The monster is not evil. In fact, Van Helsing specifically says that he can sense evil, and the monster cannot, and therefore cannot kill him. It’s an underrated part of the movie, but there’s a real pathos to the monster’s performance.

The perfect excuse to see more of her spectacular costume design

Even better than the gadgets in the movie are the costumes. Kate Beckinsale plays Anna Valerious, who spends most of the movie resplendent in an epic corset and boots. And while Jackman gets mostly stuck being the grumpy guy in the raincoat when it comes to costumes, the vampires get some spectacular outfits. Specifically, Dracula’s girlfriends, Marishka, Verona, and Aleera, wear outfits straight from the cover of pulp novels from the 1950s. The costume design in Van Helsing: Monster Hunter It is different from what has been seen in other movies and it is one of its main attractions.

We need more action movies with monsters

What it is Van Helsing: Monster Hunter It is an action movie with monsters and not a horror one. It pays a bit of homage and tribute to Universal’s pantheon, but draws more on the traditions of gothic fantasy and steampunk than the original monster movies of the 1930s. It’s a noisy movie that is closer in a sense to a roller coaster that was meant to be seen by many people (as were the original Universal Monsters movies) rather than a select small group of people. And it can be a lot of fun if you allow yourself to have fun with it. A movie about a guy hunting monsters for the Vatican won’t be the best in the world, but it’s guaranteed fun. In addition, there are not many films of this type and it could find a niche in which to grow in the future.

