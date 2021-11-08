Real Madrid | Newcastle United insist with Eden Hazard

The tessitura of Eden Hazard (30 years) does not go unnoticed in the Premier League, wound where he offered his best version with the Chelsea jacket. Ostracized in the Real Madrid, especially due to his continuous physical problems, it is not ruled out that he values ​​a change of scenery sooner rather than later.

A situation from which the new rich in England intends to benefit. And it is that from the United Kingdom they comment that the Newcastle united it would give you the opportunity to regain your confidence in your game. Without a doubt, the quality of the Belgian striker is out of the question. Even so, he is being unable to perform at an optimal level in Shell Thorn.

Valued at € 50 M

In theory, the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez would give the green light to his goodbye with a proposal close to the € 50 M. An investment that, in theory, The Magpies could undertake in order to acquire the services of the 7 of Real Madrid. In short, this Hazard soap opera continues to generate countless news stories.

Finally, we must collect the analysis of the journalist Mario Torrejón in the SER string about the mood of the former Chelsea. “Hazard has had a very brilliant career and has always been very good. He has played a lot of quality, speed, starting, etc. Now, suddenly, he has become an injured footballer, so he needs psychological training. we are seeing badly because he does not assume the role that he has, not in the sense of poisoning the locker room, but he is taking it badly in the sense that he is a little sad “, has manifested.