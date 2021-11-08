reading showing improvement in America

Perhaps, unlike what was the final match of the Concacaf Champions League 2021, the Eagles of America from Santiago Solari, in this case, were superior in terms of performance to the Rayados of Monterrey, at the junction for matchday 17 of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX that was developed in the Aztec stadium.

In fact, he got the advantage through a free kick from the penalty spot that he executed. Roger Martinez, but that the judge of the appointment Diego Montaño Robles, at the request of VAR, decided to cancel because, after the review, he considered a double contact of the ball by the Colombian striker at the time of launching.

But the truth is that, in itself, the result from 0 to 0 did not modify the destination of the Eagles of America who already knew in advance that they were going to finish as top of the regular phase and that, consequently, they were already classified directly to the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League. However, the level of play vs. Striped, left aspects to highlight.

According to the Bolavip.com application, which can be downloaded for both iOS and Android, those led by the Indiecito were superior to those of Javier Aguirre in the crash in the Aztec stadium in: possession of the ball (53.8 against 46.2), shots on goal (9 to 5) and in the number of centers (22 to 11), thus demonstrating their superiority.

