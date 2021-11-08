Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, November 7

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools this streaming platform gives you.

Netflix has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 9 most wanted movies in the United States:

1. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

2. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

3. Infiltrators in class

Two young law enforcement officers pose as high school students to dismantle a drug trafficking ring. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies at school, but when they meet again at the police academy years later, they end up becoming friends. They may not be the best agents, but their great opportunity to prove their worth comes when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson. They then trade their weapons and insignia for backpacks and use their youthful appearance to infiltrate a high school. The problem is that young people today are nothing like those of years ago and Schmidt and Jenko discover that everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and rock and roll was completely wrong.

Four. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

5. American gangster

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black Harlem mobster. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public man. Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible cop outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that an outsider is climbing the ladder of power. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that sets them apart from others and turns them into two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

6. Replicas

Sci-fi thriller that centers on a neuroscientist who, after being in a car accident and killing his family in it, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means facing himself inside a controlled laboratory by the government, a police task force and the physical laws of science.

8. Amine

In 16th century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must use her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.

9. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

10. The general’s daughter

A tenacious and cunning elite officer of the Criminal Investigation Division of the US Army receives a new mission: to find, together with a colleague, the murderer of the daughter of a famous general, who was a captain. You can arrest any member of the Army on whom your suspicions fall, but the matter is complicated when they discover that the private life of the dead woman makes all the residents of Fort MacCullam suspicious: from the father himself, through his faithful assistant and friend, even the commanding officer.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. Netflix spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on Netflix.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!