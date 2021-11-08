Ranking Netflix in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 5

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools that this streaming platform gives you.

1. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

2. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

3. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so that he doesn’t commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

Four. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

5. Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

It adapts the novel written by David Lagercrantz where the young hacker Lisbeth Salander and the journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a network of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

6. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

7. Double Team

Jack Quinn, one of the best counterterrorism agents in the country, after failing in his last mission against the dangerous Stavros, awakens in La Colonia, a place where he will remain locked up for life. Now his family is Stavros’s only target. Only with the help of Yaz, an arms dealer, can he save the lives of his wife and daughter.

8. The origin of the guardians

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost – legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, known as Shadow, decides to flood children’s hearts with fear, the Immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs, and imaginations.

9. Devil (A Man Apart)

Sean Vetter is a customs broker specializing in the fight against drug trafficking in Southern California. There he works hard to hunt down the biggest drug lord in the area, Memo Gamboa. Everything changes when his wife is murdered. Convinced that Gamboa is responsible for the crime, he decides to take justice into his own hands. But he soon discovers that the capo is just a puppet: above there is someone pulling the strings. It responds to the name of Diablo.

10. Gremlins

Rand is a traveler who one day presents his son Billy with a cute and strange creature, a mogwai. The innocent gift, however, will be the origin of a whole wave of mischief and mischief in a small town in the United States. It all begins when the three basic rules that must be followed to care for a mogwai are violated, one after another: do not feed him after midnight, do not get him wet and avoid sunlight.

