Radiology, the main diagnostic support

Milagros Martí de Gracia, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) and head of the Emergency Radiology section at Hospital La Paz in Madrid.

November 8 marks the Radiology Day, a date indicated in the calendar by the specialists, who celebrate together “the exciting profession”, as highlighted Milagros Martí de Gracia, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) and head of the Emergency Radiology section at Hospital La Paz in Madrid.

“The most satisfactory of all is to be able to provide light and answers to the diagnostic uncertainty in which clinicians move, until they do not have the analytical, histological or radiological results”, highlights the president of SERAM, who points out as “challenges” society and professionals “the continuous incorporation of new diagnostic tools such as artificial intelligence or radiomics in our daily work.”

This Monday, November 8, the Radiology Day is commemorated, when was this tribute born and how important is it for specialists?

Since 2012, it has been commemorated every November 8 thanks to the initiative of the European Society of Radiology (ESR), the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) and the American College of Radiology (ACR). This date is recognized in more than 200 national radiology societies around the world. The date was chosen because it was November 8, 1895, when Wilhem Conrad Röntgen discovered X-rays.

The objective of this day is to create a greater awareness of the value that Radiology brings to patient care and to improve public understanding of the fundamental role that radiologists and Superior Diagnostic Imaging Technicians (TSID) play in healthcare. We must not forget that Radiology is the diagnostic support of more than 90 percent of pathological processes and is key to detect complications, monitor and objectively control the favorable or unfavorable evolution of the patient and the response to treatment. Of course, for specialists it is also a meeting moment to celebrate the exciting profession that unites us.

What prompted you to specialize in this area?

Radiology is an exciting, dynamic, transversal and diverse specialty that encompasses all organs and systems and different diagnostic and therapeutic modalities, which allows us to have a comprehensive vision of the patient and their disease.

“Radiologists are clinical doctors who participate in all phases of the disease process of a patient”

Radiologists are clinical doctors who participate in all phases of a patient’s disease process, from early diagnosis through screening programs (as in breast cancer) to endovascular or percutaneous treatment, through obtaining biological samples through biopsies or the staging or assessment of the response to treatment, so we have a privileged global and cross-sectional view of the disease. In addition to image interpretation and reporting, the radiologist participates in multidisciplinary committees, in which imaging tests are of crucial importance; as well as in academic, training and research activities.

But the most satisfactory of all is to be able to provide light and answers to the diagnostic uncertainty in which clinicians move, until they do not have the analytical, histological or radiological results.

On Thursday 11, from SERAM they organize a commemorative event, what will it consist of?

Each year a different area of ​​knowledge of Radiology is usually chosen to commemorate this day. This year is especially dedicated to Interventional Radiology, a specific area of ​​knowledge that requires very specific skills and training. This subspecialty of Radiology is dedicated to the treatment of multiple pathologies through minimally invasive procedures and guided by imaging techniques.

They are less aggressive treatments and with lower morbidity and mortality than conventional surgery, allowing patients a quick recovery with a shorter hospital stay. It includes treatments on vascular and non-vascular pathology, and oncological treatments.

The celebration consists of an academic act with the participation, in this case, of three interventional radiologists from different hospitals in our country who will contribute different visions and aspects of this subspecialty from the origin to the future and the experience from the “other side of the table ”(As an interventional radiologist and patient who suffers an accident and needs to be embolized).

Next, SERAM will deliver its Radiology Awards 2021 to those colleagues who are distinguished in the practice of Radiology, as well as personalities who provide support to the specialty and its scientific society. These awards are the following: Profession Award, Friend of Radiology Award, Educational Career Award, Radiology Service Award and Research Award.

The Spanish Radiology Foundation, for its part, will also award the prizes for the best work published by Spanish radiologists in the journal Radiología (SERAM’s official scientific expression body) and for the best work published in national journals, other than Radiology, or foreign .

What are the future challenges of the specialty?

Among the main challenges that our specialty faces are, on the one hand, the training of radiologists in additional skills to the interpretation of radiological findings, looking beyond the image itself (contextualizing with the clinical situation of the patient) and enhancing interest in research among young radiologists.

Other challenges that we face on a daily basis are the continuous incorporation of new diagnostic tools such as artificial intelligence or radiomics in our daily work, care overload or professional burnout and the existence of conflicts of competence with some specialties.

“We are working with the Ministry for the recognition and creation of Specific Training Areas (subspecialties) and the increase to five years of the duration of the specialty”

We are working with the Ministry for the recognition and creation of Specific Training Areas (subspecialties) and the increase to five years of the duration of the specialty to match the European average.

Another challenge is to increase the visibility of both Radiology and its professionals and the recognition by the population and institutions of the crucial and central role of the specialty in the diagnostic and therapeutic process.

What are the most representative changes that the specialty has undergone in the last decade?

In recent years there has been a revolution due to the development of improvements in the different diagnostic modalities. Magnetic Resonance (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) equipment now

They have a higher temporal and spatial resolution, with a lower radiation dose.

New tools have been incorporated that improve the diagnostic process, such as the spectral image in tomography, radiomics, artificial intelligence … that offer more precise examinations but at the same time generate much more information that requires radiologist time to be evaluated.

With the new multidetector equipment we were able to identify injuries that could previously go unnoticed, with potential fatal evolution (intimal injuries of the aorta of post-traumatic origin, vascular injuries contained or not, etc.)

With the spectral image, the calcium of the contrast and of the hemorrhage is differentiated. This discrimination is vital in patients who have been treated with neuro-endovascular procedures and you have to know if what you are seeing is contrast due to the procedure or a hemorrhage (complication) or studies are obtained without virtual contrast avoiding another acquisition.

Radiomics converts images into quantifiable data and allows us, in an objective and non-invasive way, to detect patterns related to the aggressiveness of a tumor, if it associates a mutation, or to predict its potential

response to a given treatment, etc.

The application of artificial intelligence helps us from the selection of studies to prioritize the report, to the detection with high levels of sensitivity of different pathologies.