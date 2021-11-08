Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul – Match Report – November 7, 2021

MEXICO – Minute 45. The pulsations in the CU Olímpico stadium indicated that Pumas was almost eliminated, until, in the second half, Andrés Lillini’s team surprised Cruz Azul and converted a 3-1 against into a 4- 3 in favor, which takes him to the 2021 Apertura playoff.

Pumas, on more than one occasion, was considered eliminated. Not only after Roberto Alvarado’s three goals, in the first half that was played at the CU Olympic Stadium, but throughout the tournament, when the victories did not come or after falling loudly against Santos, in a pending game that was played in the middle of the week.

Luck and mathematics gave Andrés Lillini’s men one last chance. It seemed that the play-off was eluding the Pumas, despite Arturo Ortíz’s goal in the fifth minute, after Roberto Alvarado’s three goals, but the best 45 minutes of the university students came in the 2021 Apertura.

At the Olímpico, Pumas got up, thanks to Cruz Azul’s overconfidence and later with the ambition of its players, who surpassed the current Liga MX champion. Favio Álvarez scored the 3-2 and Diogo made it 3-3.

Lucas Paserini had the goal that gave the coup de grace to the Pumas, but he opted for selfishness and wanted to define himself, despite the fact that three players were against a defender. Talavera cut off and the resurrection of the auriazules was coming.

Six minutes from the end, Diogo, again, on a rebound, scored the 4-3, which ended with Cruz Azul. Juan Reynoso was unhinged on the bench, at the same time that Andrés Lillini once again obtained the opportunity to play a knockout phase with the university students.

Cruz Azul goes to the playoffs, like Pumas, who surprised and found his best moment on the last day, just at the moment he needs his best version to enter the league.