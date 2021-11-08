Pulisic arrives “conditioned” by Chelsea for eliminatory duel against Mexico

Coach Thomas Tuchel advised his American counterpart Gregg Berhalter not to give the 23-year-old forward many minutes.

The technician of the Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, has said that the American star Christian pulisic still “in pain” prior to key crashes against Mexico and Jamaica for playoffs of the World Cup 2022 this week, and advised his American counterpart, Gregg Berhalter, not to give the 23-year-old forward many minutes.

Pulisic returns with the United States to face Mexico and Jamaica in the tie. Getty Images

Pulisic was summoned by USA last week after returning from an ankle injury sustained in a 4-1 win over Honduras two months ago, but he has only played a total of 23 minutes with the Chelsea.

USA ranks second in the rankings in the CONCACAF qualifiers, three points behind Mexico and one point ahead of third-place Canada ahead of their crucial meeting against El Tri in Cincinnati on Nov. 12.

When asked about whether Pulisic was ready to play an important role in USA during the FIFA date, the coach of the ChelseaTuchel questioned whether the forward will be able to play the full game at TQL Stadium on Friday.

“The answer is that if you look at how many minutes he has played, the question may no longer need to be answered,” he said. Tuchel to the journalists after the tie to a goal of the Chelsea against Burnley. “I hope they don’t give him too many minutes and are responsible enough,” he added.

“Christian is still in some pain. It’s a pain management issue. It’s not a re-injury issue or is still injured. It’s just still painful. He’s tried so hard.”

“He desperately wants to go back. We needed him back. It was a good start for him in Malmo. He had 10 minutes today. [contra Burnley]. We are a little worried”.

“Hopefully everyone, including himself, is responsible and does not get carried away by emotions wanting to help his country win a super important game. Hopefully everything goes well and the minutes do him good and he comes back stronger.”

USA he will not be able to count on Barcelona side Sergino Dest or Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna, both ruled out due to injury, for the matches against Mexico and Jamaica.

The absence of both players highlights the importance of the return of Pulisic, but Berhalter has insisted that he will be cautious in managing the forward’s minutes. Chelsea after spending the last two months with physical problems.

“Let’s see what kind of minutes it has [contra Burnley]”Berhalter told reporters after his 25-man call-up last week.” It was unexpected that he played Malmo and he ended up playing a bit, “he explained.

“So for us, it’s about progressing in a safe way. We know it’s valuable to the team. We know we want it on the field. But we’re not willing to risk anything either. It’s about how it feels and depending on that we it will determine what role he will play in these two games. “