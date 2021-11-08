PSG blows away FIFA for summoning Messi in the middle of his injury

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.11.2021 23:24:35





Conmebol will face your Last FIFA Date of the year in a few days and this has been a delicate subject for PSG, then Argentina called Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, two footballers who they have not played due to injuryHowever, they will have to lend them despite their disagreement, so the critics did not wait.

Leonardo, PSG sports director, was the one who spoke of the inconsistencies of FIFA by let this type of called, since in Paris they consider that no one is 100 enough to attend with Argentina; Scaloni does not think the same and that is why he included them on your list.

What did Leonardo say about the call of Messi and Paredes?

In an interview with ‘Le Parisen’, Leonardo directly attacked FIFA, as well as Argentina, by to call both to Messi as Paredes, since they would not be in optimal conditions to play, on the contrary, he thinks that he is risking them by making them travel and giving them minutes.

“We do not agreeor in letting go by selection to a player who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase. It is not logical, and this type of situation deserves a real agreement with FIFA“Leonardo said.

It is important to emphasize that in this sense the PSG cannot decide if Lionel Messi or Lendro Paredes go to the appointment with Argentina or not, since by regulation they must provide them, regardless of the condition in which they are, a fact that generated great annoyance.

‘Le Parisen’ reports that neither of them would play against Uruguay next November 12, since they will be evaluated and decide your add minutes in the duel before Brazil, which is played on Tuesday 16 and that would definitively lead the Conmebol qualifying rounds.

Messi has missed the last two PSG commitments (against Leipzig in the Champions League and Bordeaux in Ligue 1) while Paredes has seen no action from the last call with Argentinto in October.