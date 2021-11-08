Price of the dollar today, Monday, November 8, 2021: know the price in the parallel and interbank market

The price of the US dollar is trading today, Monday, November 8, at S / 4,012 the purchase at the interbank level, which again represents an increase of more than 0.47% above the S / 3,993 registered at the end of the week pass.

In the parallel market, the average price of the dollar is quoted at S / 3.99 the purchase and S / 4.030 the sale.

In banks, the dollar has an average purchase price of up to S / 3.97 and the sale price is up to S / 4.16 approximately

If we consider the data from the last week, the American dollar accumulates an increase of 0.25%, so that for a year it has still maintained a rise in the 11.87%. With respect to previous days, chain three successive dates in red numbers. The volatility figure is clearly lower than that accumulated in the last year, which shows that in this last phase it is showing less variations than normal.

In the last year, the American dollar it has reached a maximum of 4.14 soles, while its lowest level has been 3.59 soles. The American dollar it is closer to its maximum than to its minimum.

WEEK CLOSURE TO NOVEMBER 5

The dollar exchange rate closed this Friday in November 2021 on the rise. The price of the US currency was S / 4,012 in the interbank market, reported the Central Reserve Bank (BCR). It means a setback of 0.05% compared to last Thursday when it closed at S / 4.014.

This price was given on a day in which the BCR sold US $ 74 million at an average exchange rate of S / 4.0150 per dollar. Also, the Overnight Deposits auction result was S / 10,000.1 million at an average interest rate of 1.49%. It was also announced that the result of the 1-week Deposits auction was S / 1,000.1 million at an average interest rate of 1.50%. Likewise, Sale Exchange Swap (fixed rate) were placed for S / 120 million for 9 months, at an average rate of 0.58%.

As for the parallel market, in the main exchange houses the price of the dollar was at S / 3.99 (purchase) and S / 4.025 (sale). This according to information obtained in the portal quéestaeldolar.pe. This same site reported that in virtual exchange houses the prices fluctuate between S / 3.99 and / 4,007 the purchase and between S / 4,015 and S / 4,035 the sale.

In this way, the dollar continues to present instability in its price, since in recent days it has shown rises and falls. Although this slight drop may be due to the vote of confidence being granted to the cabinet headed by Mirtha Vásquez.

Last October, macroeconomic expectations recovered for the second consecutive month, according to the latest Survey of Macroeconomic Expectations of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), reflected in a greater dynamics of the economy and the generation of jobs.

The survey reflects that all indicators of the current situation and expectations improved compared to the previous month. Thus, some three-month expectations indicators and all 12-month expectations indicators were in the optimistic range, which reflects the confidence of companies and investors due to the good management of macroeconomic policy and the process of recovery of economic growth. economy of the country.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), the significant recovery in expectations occurs in a context of rapid improvement in private investment, which continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

