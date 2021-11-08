Preventive measures will be issued if it promotes revocation of mandate – El Financiero

The Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) rejected -in extraordinary session- issuing precautionary measures against the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador for summoning to participate in the revocation of mandate, but he warned him that he cannot do so through his press conference since it is still a uncertain year because it is in the signature collection phase.

“This warning is made, if similar pronouncements are made, then we could be facing unlawful conduct, and this commission could dictate preventive measures even informally … thens the precautionary measure would be inadmissible but this call is made to public servants to conform to the legal framework, ”said advisor Adriana Favela, president of the commission.

Unanimously, the members of the commission rejected issuing the precautionary measures requested by the PRD because the performance of this exercise is not yet certain.

“It is clear that the President of the Republic made allusion, even without a question from a reporter, to the issue of revocation of the mandate, and in this way he begins to address an issue in which the promotion of this exercise corresponds exclusively to the Electoral Institute. and no other space of the State ”, it was pointed out.

“It seems to me that we are dealing with possibly illegal acts, but it must be said that this is the first time that this commission has heard of a complaint about the conduct of the head of the federal Executive linked to the revocation of the mandate,” said counselor Ciro Murayama.

He recalled that the case is similar to what happened on the eve of the intermediate election, when the president made negative mention of the PAN, PRI, PRD alliance in Baja California, and no precautionary measures were issued.

Then it was a recurring action – already within the process – and a sanction was established, which was ratified by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF).

In his conference on November 3, López Obrador called on citizens to participate in the revocation, although he was hesitant because he was not sure whether or not he could speak on the subject, since the electoral court prohibited it.

The morenista argued that he had to do it because the “conservatives” are only Democrats “when it suits them”, and in this case they were not going to promote the exercise so that it does not have the necessary scope, which requires collecting 2.7 million signatures.

On the 5th he took up the subject again, ensuring that he made a query and could touch the subject.