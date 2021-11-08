Photos of Daniel Craig in his role as dad, with his daughter, after James Bond

Since 2006, Daniel Craig was one of the most important and representative characters in action cinema, thanks mainly to his role as the secret agent 007. He finally filmed the last of the James Bond films this year and it was there that he took the time to spend a few words with your fellow filmmakers.

“I am enormously grateful to have had the opportunity to do so and… all the memories and all the incredible moments… working with simply fantastic and incredible people… it has changed my life,” concluded the actor.

In addition, Craig mentioned that playing this character made his life change overnight, to the point that he had the need to spend more time at home in order to prevent ‘fame’ from taking hold of him. His partner Hugh Jackman has been helping him deal with his rise to international fame.

Read also













(See also: James Bond film, the best on its opening weekend, but the worst of the Daniel Craig era)

With the departure of the British, the possibility arose for a woman to take the role of secret agent, although he considers that it would be better to create new stories with female protagonists this strong, than to change the gender of the character.

Now, with more free time, the portal Guacamouly managed to capture some photographs of Daniel Craig in the most important role of his life, Dad. In the pictures He is seen walking his daughter through the ‘Big Apple’:

Let’s remember that Craig is currently making all the preparations for his most recent role in ‘Knives Out 2’ and ‘The Creed of Violence’.