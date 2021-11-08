Pérez wins the “Driver of the Day” of the Mexico City F1 GP

Sergio perez He started fourth, but placed third after the first few corners after cutting through the grass, and passed the race pushing Lewis hamilton, albeit unsuccessful, as he was never really in a position to overtake a Mercedes with a rhythm deficit.

His attempt to lengthen his first stint to benefit from tires a dozen laps cooler than those of Hamilton at the end of the race it allowed him to return to the DRS zone of the seven-time world champion, but without further ado.

However, the Mexican got a podium in his country, to the delight of a warm audience in Mexico City.

More F1 in Mexico:

Results of the pilot’s vote of the day:

Sergio Pérez: 36.9
Max Verstappen: 13.5%
Pierre Gasly: 7.4%
Lewis Hamilton: 6.5%.
Lando Norris: 5.9%.

