Pedro Sola criticizes Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, they tune him in networks

One of the most celebrated films at the moment is undoubtedly that of ‘Eternals’, which hit the big screen this weekend. On social media, fans of the Marvel Universe have exploded with positive reactions on the tape in which Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie decked out with their presence. For this reason, Pedrito Sola unleashed tremendous controversy, who criticized the performance of the aforementioned celebrities. Pedro Sola – driver of Windowing– He assured that the actresses -Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie- looked like ‘grandmothers’, reason why Internet users did not hesitate to point it out and fill it with criticism.

It was through his Twitter account that Pedrito Sola, host of Ventaneando, released his opinion on the movie ‘Eternals’ and the actresses Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

And it is that the companion of Daniel Bisogno and Pati Chapoy first assured that the film had seemed “eternal”.

“It lives up to its name, it is eternalaaa,” said Pedrito Sola.

Later, he assured that from his point of view the top stars of the film –Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie– they had been bored and they looked like “superhero grandmothers”

“The top stars Salma and Angelina, both fatal, a couple of boring women who are seen by the grandmothers of superheroes,” said Pedrito Sola.

I went to see Eternals and it lives up to its name, it’s eternalaaaaa. The top stars Salma and Angelina, both fatal, a couple of boring women who look like the grannies of superheroes. I don’t even remember how the story began – Pedro Sola (@pedrosola) November 7, 2021

Following the driver’s opinion, unsurprisingly, the criticism against him was emptied almost immediately. They branded him as macho, in addition to pointing him out for mentioning his age when he is already an older person.

“Your program is also eternal, the grannies who go out there are boring”; “An old man giving his opinion on younger women”; “Pedro Sola has always been macho, only he is magnified by his mistakes with mayonnaise”; “If you weren’t able to learn a brand of mayonnaise, don’t expect to remember movie plots”; “You have to be a Marvel fan to give your opinion,” read between the reactions.

Your program is also eternal, the grannies that go out there are boring. Also its history began 5000 years ago. – AQUILES TWEET ???? (@MalandroSinPena) November 7, 2021

Salma Hayek breaks down in tears for her character in ‘Eternals’

Salma Hayek burst into tears in the middle of an interview about her role in ‘Eternals’. She said that when she saw herself playing a superhero role, she could not contain herself. He remembered all Latinos.

“I was very scared of the suit, but I did not tell them because I did not want me to come. I did not know if I was going to hold it tight. When I put it on, I started crying.”

“I saw my brown face in the superhero costume. And when I saw my face, I saw your face, I saw my girl’s face, which had to have so much courage to dream big. I saw the faces of all the girls. And I realized that a door had been opened where I did not enter alone, but inside that suit were all the Latinos who have waited so long for this moment, “said Salma Hayek.

Salma: “I saw my dark face (…) in the superhero costume … I saw my face as a girl who had to have the courage to dream big.” I love you @Salma Hayek you’re a GODDESS ???????? ✨ for more Latin American women like you … Latina power !!! ???? ???? ❤️‍ ???? ✨ #Ajak #Eternals pic.twitter.com/T0Xj0AZit0 – Ceci_ ???????????? # TeamAlfredGarcíaInternacional (@Ceci_VasquezD) November 8, 2021

