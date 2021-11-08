Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, a friendship that surpasses death fast and furious | Shows

Paul Walker and Vin Disel met while filming the first movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, and have since worked together for 12 years. Their love for cars and acting led them to forge a strong friendship.

The death of Paul Walker, caused by a car accident, greatly affected his relatives, fans and the entire cast of Fast and Furious, as the tragic event occurred while the seventh installment of the film was still being filmed.

However, the person who felt the most about Paul’s departure was his friend and co-star Vin Diesel, which is why many times he has collapsed and cried in front of cameras when remembering his partner.

YOU CAN SEE: The daughters of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker cultivate a great friendship like the one their parents had

“We lost my brother Pablo (as Vin Diesel called him) while we were shooting movie seven, it was very difficult to finish it. When I post a photo on Facebook or talk about it, people tell me to get over it, but friendships are very strong. The brotherhood is very real and transcends the experience of making the film and spending 15 years from being nobody to being someone next to a brother, and then one day he leaves, “he said. Vin Diesel in an interview for The Jonathan Ross Show

The friendship between the two was so strong that in 2015, Vin Diesel confessed that he named his third daughter Pauline, in honor of his friend Paul Walker. In addition, he mentioned that Paul was the first to know that his first child was on the way.

The interpreter of Dominic Toretto, has repeatedly told the press different anecdotes with Walker, always highlighting how much he helped in the most difficult and sad moments of his life, like the ones he lived next to his mother who was indifferent to the problems she faced.

YOU CAN SEE: Vin Diesel accompanied Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle in her marriage

“I had a pretty busy schedule, the stress of supporting all the members of my family, and the only one I could talk to about this was with Paul,” the actor stated.

Vin Diesel has honored his friend in many ways after his death. Extending the Fast and Furious saga to a tenth installment was one of them. In an interview with USA Today, the renowned actor mentioned that Paul Walker wanted the series to have many films.

“I remember his giant smile when I told him the plan to do 10 movies. He said that? That’s impossible, ‘but that night I promised him that we would get to that point. It may not mean anything to anyone else, but for me on a personal level it is the promise I made to my brother, so I would like, if it is in our destiny, to be able to honor that, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Paul Walker: the last hours after six years of his death

In addition, he maintains a very close relationship with Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker. In October of this year, Meadow got married and Diesel was responsible for symbolically delivering her at the ceremony, thus demonstrating that the friendship between them still endures.