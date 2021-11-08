Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, a friendship that surpasses death fast and furious | Shows

Arjun Sethi
28

Paul Walker and Vin Disel met while filming the first movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, and have since worked together for 12 years. Their love for cars and acting led them to forge a strong friendship.

