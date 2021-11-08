Palliative Care should be a subject in Medicine and Nursing

The doctorEnric Benito, a specialist in Oncology and an expert in Palliative Care, closed the conference with a magnificent reflection on how to “live with dying.” It is something that, from his own experience, transforms the professionals who care for people with advanced diseases and limited life prognosis.

“Working in palliative care grants us the great privilege of deepening our own humanity”, said. «We see great transformations. Partly because of our interventions. But also because of the resources that the person himself has, who ends up accepting and passing through the suffering in a sweet and serene way.