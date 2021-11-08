Palliative Care should be a subject in Medicine and Nursing

The doctorEnric Benito, a specialist in Oncology and an expert in Palliative Care, closed the conference with a magnificent reflection on how to “live with dying.” It is something that, from his own experience, transforms the professionals who care for people with advanced diseases and limited life prognosis.
“Working in palliative care grants us the great privilege of deepening our own humanity”, said. «We see great transformations. Partly because of our interventions. But also because of the resources that the person himself has, who ends up accepting and passing through the suffering in a sweet and serene way.
“It allows us to peek into privacy”
«Our work allows us to peek into the intimacy of those we accompany and discover values of great importance. We experience the intensity of the process and we are forced to learn to manage emotions, to forge the ability not to run away, to be together with the patient and their family and, at the same time, to remain equanimous and serene, “said this doctor.
These experiences lead palliative care professionals “to discover little by little their depth, to cultivate spirituality and, finally, to lose their fear of death and to live with confidence.«.
In this sense, Dr. Benito made reference to the results of different studies. They point out that, from their daily practice, palliativists end up “integrating into their daily life acquired wisdom by sitting next to those who are approaching death and look back at their life itinerary ».
Dr. Benito explained that health professionals come from a biomedical model. It is based on the scientific paradigm. It focuses on the disease and the goal of care is “to cure.” The sick person is “a passive subject.” “Nevertheless, the process of dying is not a disease. It is a unique and radical human fact that is characterized by its dynamism and puts us on the edge of the mystery of living and dying.«He explained.
Hence, “our profession changes our way of seeing reality, moving from a conception of life as matter to a much more comprehensive and human vision.” In the healthcare field, focusing on caring for the person leads to “seeing the patient as a person, and not only as a body, giving meaning and value to their inner world, their emotions and their values and integrating them into care.”