Order and sophistication: how Khlo Kardashian decorated her luxurious dressing room in the California mansion

I decided some time ago to build a house from scratch, then the dream of Khlo kardashian He gestured with his mother, Kris Jenner, with whom he shared the purchase of a lot where they would both build their home.

Beyond the setbacks suffered by the work, the businesswoman and model now lives at the luxurious residence in Calabasas, California, which she recently sold and where it had spacious rooms and above all a dressing room that was the envy of any fashion fan. Khlo kardashian She is obsessive about order and you could see that in the space she had set aside for her clothes.

The truth is that Kim’s sister She is a true sports addict and this is evident in the space she dedicated to shoes in her wardrobe, where Khlo kardashian he organized his slippers in an exemplary way, both by colors and by models.

Khloe reserves no less than 45 square meters of her residence just for sportswear.

But not only there the producer of the Kardashian clan maintained its order. And it is that, in The sportswear sector also ordered according to whether the garments were for their daily routine, ribbons and other accessories classified by type of clothing. All well folded.

At the moment, the 36-year-old television star is in the process of building the new property in Hidden Hills. My mom and I found two lots, side by side, and we are both building our dream home, Khlo said.

The businesswoman managed to lose weight and maintain a great figure thanks to a demanding exercise routine.

The new and the old of Khlo Kardashian

Real estate agents claim that Kardashian would have paid $ 17 million just for the land where he plans to live with his 3-year-old daughter True and her current partner, Tristan Thompson, 30.

Although he usually wears black, in his wardrobe he has clothes with the most colorful colors.

To accomplish this, he sold his mansion in Calabasas, California, for $ 15 million in November 2020, according to reports. As related in one interview, she moved from that place because she wanted expansion although revel: I miss her so much! It was such a beautiful and special house!