Oaxaca. They appoint a new director of the State General Hospital

On Oaxaca was appointed as the new general director of the General Hospital of Oaxaca “Aurelio Valdivieso”, the researcher and nursing graduate, Eugenia Ruiz Dávila, through a democratic election process open to citizens.

The new general director of the General Hospital of Oaxaca has two master’s degrees, one in Public Health by the National Institute of Health Publicto in the period from 2002-2004, the second in Higher education from the La Salle University of Oaxaca from 2012-2014 and a doctorate in Senior Management by the Postgraduate Center of the State of Mexico.

Eugenia Ruiz Dávila towill take office on November 16, which is considered a done historical because it is the first time that a woman assumes the position since her foundation 40 years ago.

The general hospital of the city of Oaxaca, It is one of the most important in the state, it has the capacity to serve more than 1,200 patients, but being the only reference, it is saturated, in addition to having serious lags due to lack of medicines, supplies and few personnel.

A few weeks ago a case of Medical negligence, when a pregnant woman was denied care, and the supply of reagents needed for the blood transfusion center was not covered on time.

“The doctors and nurses demanded the support of the organized people and individuals because if the government cannot support the maintenance, hopefully the hospital can be reactivated with private contributions, it needs 15 million pesos a month to operate, “he said.

