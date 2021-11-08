While Disney continues to focus on the next steps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and its animated films, its subscription platform continues to add interesting content for all tastes. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Disney +, running November 8-14, 2021 and that adds almost a score of contents between series, films, documentaries and short films. We recommend two of them before giving way to a complete list full of interesting premieres for all tastes.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – November 12
One of the highlights of Marvel In this 2021 it has been Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, who has successfully started Phase 4 of the UCM. After having gone through theaters, now the film directed by Destin Cretton and starring Simu liu comes to Disney + to delight those who have not yet seen it and for those who want to refresh what this action-packed film proposes Martial Arts.
Jungle Cruise – November 12
A process similar to that of Shang-Chi will experience Jungle Cruise this week. And is that the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt lands on Disney + after passing through theaters to allow us to enjoy (or re-enjoy) this adventure with touches of comedy and fantasy that many already consider as The mummy of our time.
WandaVision will have a spin-off starring Agatha Harkness on Disney +
All premieres this week on Disney +
The time between seams (10/11)
Legion complete series (10/11)
White Glove Thief Complete Series (10/11)
Coop and Cami T2 (10/11)
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (11/12)
Jungle Cruise (11/12)
At last alone at home (11/12)
Olaf presents (11/12)
Ciao Alberto (11/12)
Short The Simpsons (12/11)
Dopesick, story of an addiction (11/12)
Intertwined (12/11)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum S2: (12/11)
UCM Special (11/12)
Boba Fett Special (11/12)
