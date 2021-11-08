Nine Perfect Strangers, the spiritual series full of mystery with Nicole Kidman as the protagonist

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png Nicole Kidman is the retreat guru.

Sitting in a perfectly lit room designed precisely for relaxation, the leader of the wellness retreat of Tranquillum, Masha (played by Nicole Kidman), whispers: “They come here because of the suffering.” On Nine Perfect Strangers, suffering comes in many forms. Spectators suffer from hearing the crude Russian accent of Kidman that comes and goes. The characters suffer throughout the retreat thanks to the “health protocols” of shakes that are laced with drugs.

Amazon series focuses on nine guests who seek to escape their harrowing lives and find their “most perfect self”. The treatment will only last 10 days in which they will not be able to have contact with the outside in any way: no telephones, no news, no television, no cigarettes and of course drugs. A kind of journey that will change their lives forever.

In the spa, which has the name Tranquilum, they are assigned various daily activities that include everything from potato bag races to spending an entire day drinking a smoothie and eating the fruits that fall from the trees. Each situation pushes them to bring out the best and the worst in each one of them, under the strict gaze of the guru Masha.

image.png Frances and Tomi in Tranquilum.

The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers is made up of Melissa McCarthy who plays Frances, a middle-aged romance novelist struggling with doubts. The publisher rejected her new book and was scammed by a virtual boyfriend. On Tranquilum a love-hate bond is formed with Tony (Bobby Cannavale), a former soccer star trying to recover from drug addiction and reconcile with her estranged daughters.

The Marconis family

The Marconis, father Napoleon (Michael Shannon), wife Heather (Asher Keddie) and daughter Zoe (Grace Van Patten), are a family struggling to recover from a terrible tragedy: the suicide of Zoe’s twin brother, Zach.

image.png Regina Hall portraying Carmel.

Some characters are quite cartoonish and do not acquire the same depth as Frances or the Marconis. However, the actors try to transcend them. What Regina Hall portraying Carmel, an exaggerated single mother who becomes hysterical at times as she agonizes over losing her daughters to the younger woman her cheating ex-husband left her for. OR Samara weaving like Jessica, an Instagram influencer with self-esteem issues, and Melvin Gregg as her husband Ben, who won the lottery, but his story from poverty to riches is not a fairy tale. Bringing an element of mystery is Luke Evans as Lars, an undercover journalist pretending to be a guest to find dirt on the founder of Tranquillum House.

image.png Melvin Gregg as her husband Ben.

Then there is Masha (Kidman). At first glance, it may appear that you have reached a state of nirvana. However, behind the unconvincing Russian accent, unwavering serenity and whispered wisdom, there is a woman struggling to stay calm as she has been receiving death threats on her phone. The identity of the sender, who is one of the nine perfect strangers, adds to the suspense. Only in the penultimate episode is it revealed who is behind it.

Overseeing the treatment of guests with Masha is Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone), who live in a codependent, cult-like relationship. Even when Masha She starts to cross the line of ethics Yao supports her, but Delilah seems less indoctrinated and eventually begins to question Masha’s methods when she instinctively starts to increase the dose.

image.png Masha with Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone).

The idea that he mistreats his guests at the spa escalates into horror. There are red flags everywhere. Masha forces the guests to hand over their phones and they draw blood daily with the excuse that it is a routine check, but in reality she does it to regulate the drugs that she secretly gives them. The series plays with the false sense of security that the viewer has when feeling that he is in a place that offers security and renewal. Unbelievably, they all seemingly recovered from whatever afflicted them. And they move on with their lives. Or so they make the viewer believe because all happy endings may have been an invention for Frances’s next book.