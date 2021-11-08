Natural blonde balayage: The ideal ash blonde highlights for the ‘Bob’ haircut

At Panorama we know that it is almost impossible to resist balayage highlights, as this hair color is so versatile to use and easy to maintain which has been crowned as this year’s favorite, so we present you an ideal shade to test this gradient with a ash blonde that will steal your heart.

Ready to try the blonde in your hair? ‘Natural blonde balayage‘It may be that look that you have sought so many, because it is a very sophisticated and classic, that will never fail.

What is ‘natural blonde balayage’ balayage?

This color is the famous blonde that our iconic Elle woods, star of ‘Legally Blonde’ (played by Reese Witherspoon), used in the famous early 2000 film, so we suspect you know very well what kind of blonde we mean.

In this tone the ash finish predominates, however, usually merge with fine golden locks that give movement, volume and a lot of fun to the hair. We recommend trying it on light brown hair, as it tends to be better combined with brown hair.

Photo: Archive

How to care for balayage highlights?



Wash your hair every other day so that the blonde does not take on a coppery color and is kept in better condition.

so that the blonde does not take on a coppery color and is kept in better condition. Use toning shampoo twice a week so that the ash blonde remains intact.

so that the ash blonde remains intact. Once a week nourish your hair with a mask to regain its natural movement.

Finally, forget about retouching it at home, go to a professional in the material to dye it again.

You, will you give natural blonde balayage highlights a try this time of year?