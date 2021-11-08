National Classic in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Grita México A21?

The Águilas del América and the Chivas de Guadalajara can meet in a new edition of the National Classic under the framework of the quarterfinals of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX. How? We will tell you about it in this article.

The Eagles of America from Santiago Solari, in these weeks until the first leg of the quarterfinals of the League of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, must accommodate, on the one hand, emotional issues and, on the other, aspects of a physical nature in few cases of footballers who reached the last straight of the regular phase with muscular setbacks, to present themselves in the best way to an instance that, nothing more and nothing less, it could be before the Chivas of Guadalajara in a new edition of National Classic.

And in a way, the whole cream blue will run with an advantage, at least in terms of rest and preparation time, since, either the Flock or any other rival who touches you, you must first settle your ticket in the Repechage, at most, only three days before. So these weeks in Coapa they will be extremely vital to finding solidity.

But: how could the National Classic Come in the Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara in the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League? It is difficult, however the probabilities that before the end of November, the Indiecito and Marcelo Míchel Leaño faces see each other again, they exist.

To begin with, it should be clarified that it depends on three results of the Repechage. In the first place, logically, the rojiblanco cast must beat the Club Puebla in their single-match clash that will take place in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. And in the second instance, Santos Laguna beat Athletic San Luis and Deportivo Toluca to Pumas UNAM.

When would the quarterfinal crosses of the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX be played?

The Eagles of America, one of the four teams that qualified directly to the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX (too Atlas, Leon and Tigers), they will play the quarterfinals -which can be against the Chivas of Guadalajara– possibly at the end of the current month, once the crosses of the Repechage which are scheduled for November 20 and 21. Therefore, the idea would be between Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 and the return between Saturday 27 and Sunday 28.