NASA to deflect asteroid from Earth in planetary defense mission

A spaceship of The NASA it will deliberately crash into an asteroid to deflect its trajectory. This was described as a “Planetary defense”, that will have to prepare to the humanity in case of a threat.

Although so far no large asteroid is known to be on a collision course, the idea is to prepare for that possibility. That is why the US space agency is conducting a very real experiment in this case.

“We don’t want to be in a position where an asteroid is heading towards Earth; we must try this technique ”. Lindley Johnson of NASA’s Department of Planetary Defense.

The mission, dubbed DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), will take off from California, aboard a SpaceX Falcon rocket, from November 9 to 23, at 10:20 p.m. local time.

Ten months later, the spacecraft will reach its target, which will be 11 million kilometers from Earth.

Asteroid, twice the size of the Eiffel tower

Actually, it is a double objective. The main one is the large asteroid Didymos, 780 meters in diameter, that is, twice the height of the Eiffel tower. In its orbit is a moon, Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter and taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Is on this moon where the ship will land, about a hundred times smaller than it, projected at a speed of 24 thousand km / h. The impact will throw out tons and tons of material.

But “will not destroy the asteroidIt will just give you a little jolt, “said Nancy Chabot of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which runs the mission in collaboration with NASA.

As a result, the orbit of the smallest asteroid around the largest will be reduced only “about 1%”he explained.

From observations made by telescopes on Earth for decades, it is known that Dimorphos currently orbits Didymos in exactly 11 hours 55 minutes.

Using the same telescopes, this period will be measured again after the collision. In that case, it might be “11 hours and 45 minutes, or something like that,” the researcher said.

But how much exactly? Scientists don’t know, and that’s what they want to find out.