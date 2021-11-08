Municipal Health Committee, a fundamental ally for the well-being of Potosinos

San Luis Potosí SLP.- The recently integrated Municipal Health Committee will be a guarantor of the human right to health and will be a great ally in the objective that San Luis Potosí obtain certification as a healthy environment and community, with the support of all the areas that make up the City Council, said the director of the DIF System of the City Council of the Capital, Jessica Albarrán Ramírez.

Noting that the health issue is a priority for the Municipal Government, even more so because the pandemic has increased various types of ailments that affect not only the physical health, but also the mental health of a large part of the population, he said that for the mayor, Enrique Galindo, it is essential that San Luis Potosí belongs to the National and State Networks of Healthy Municipalities.

He stressed that this is of great importance because municipal bodies, such as the DIF, are very often the first contact and almost always where they go as a first option when a problem arises.

He pointed out that the above represents the responsibility of not neglecting the current circumstances, especially because the Municipality is the closest instance to the citizens, but always working in a coordinated manner with the state authorities in the planning, implementation and evaluation of public policies of Health.

In this sense, the municipal official highlighted the importance of Mayor Enrique Galindo’s initiative to create the Municipal Public Health Directorate, with the purpose of providing these services to those who need it most, a task in which all areas of the City Council will participate in the areas of its competence.

He explained that this will be done taking into account the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, the General Health Law and the Health Law for the State of San Luis

Potosí, reaffirming at all times the commitment with the different institutions of the federal and state governments.

