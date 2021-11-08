Mila Kunis appears unrecognizable in her new role in ‘Four Good Days’

‘Four Good Days’ is the new movie from Vertical Entertainment directed by Rodrigo garca and starring the actresses Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Is about a drama based on a true story by the writer of the Washington Post Pulitzer Prize winner, Eli Saslow, in which Mila Kunis and Glenn Close they portray a poignant and unpredictable chronicle about mother and daughter’s struggle to regain love and trust that I once united them.

Precisely Mila Kunis has become one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood for its fun roles in romantic comedies.

Usually it always looks very similar to how it is in real life, but now has accepted a new role for the film ‘Four Good Days’ and it seems to have been quite a challenge.

The 37-year-old actress plays Molly, a woman struggling with drug addiction who turns to her estranged mother to try to seek help. And from what we’ve seen in the trailer, Mila has had a radical transformation for this new role.

In the pictures you can see her blonde, with a looking quite haggard from his life of excesses, as she struggles to recover from her addictions and save herself from her inner demons that constantly haunt her.

Trailer and premiere of the film ‘Four Good Days’

The cast will also be made up of Stephen Root, Carla Gallo, Michael Hyatt, Chad Lindberg, Violet Brinson, Joshua Leonard or Rebecca Field. The US theatrical release be the April 30th. TO Spain reach the movie theaters on May 7th.