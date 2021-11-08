Merchandise suggests that there will be a new Pokémon in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message shared recently that relates to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In the tweet that you have below, we can learn about an elaborate theory that has been made through merchandise products. In a collection of coffee caps, there is a space covered with a Poké Ball at the end of the list of available Pokémon, which seems to correspond to the Pokédex of these remakes.

This has led to speculation that a new unique Pokémon It could be on the way, as similar marketing strategies have been used in the past, such as with Zeraora and Zarude. These appeared hidden by a Poké Ball in a similar way:

Here you can see it:

I think I just unknowingly stumbled upon this- A Mystery Pokeball at the end of this BDSP promo merch ?!

There has been a new trend in Pokémon “dex” images like these to hide / hint a new mythical for the region. I know Zeraora and zarude were hidden in similar ways! https://t.co/vC51ijh9VQ pic.twitter.com/zC0OT382uh – SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) November 5, 2021

Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

