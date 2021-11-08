Megan Fox SHOWS new look, does she look like Kim Kardashian?

The famous and sensual actress Megan Fox, has surprised locals and strangers with a radical makeover that has left his fans shocked by the sensitive resemblance to another personality from the world of fashion and entertainment, we refer to Kim Kardashian.

That’s right, the protagonist of ‘Transformers’, shared on social networks an image in which she looks sensual, wearing a low-cut top, a sand color on her lips and hair with lights in silver tone, however, her followers noticed that his face bears a very similar resemblance to that of the ex-wife of Kanye West.

However, this change in look has a reason for being, it turns out that Fox is filming the remake of the hit movie about “Bonnie and Clyde”, now called “Johnny and Clyde”, which will be released in the spring of 2022.

The script of the film requires him to modify his traditional dark hair that has so captivated his followers, for a look more similar to the one that the reality star Keeping Up With The Kardashian wore in 2017 and that he recovered for 2020.

Megan Fox is filming the film “The Indestructibles 4” alongside Sylvester Stallone (Photo: Special)

Ready for The Indestructibles

It is also very likely that the noticeable change we see in the platinum hair is a wig, and this because recently images of the filming of the fourth film of the successful action series “Los indestructibles”, a film starring in their different versions by the rudest guys in the world hoolywoodense cinema.

The film is a project that has brought together actors of the stature of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jason statham, Chuck Norris, Dolph Lundgren, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Antonio Banderas, among others.

For the fourth installment, in addition to the ‘bad boys’, Megan Fox will also be on stage, which will undoubtedly give the sensual touch to the plot full of blood and violence to which the protagonists are accustomed; The young mother and actress shared some images on her social networks with the clothes she uses for the tape and her hair is fortunately dark in color.

