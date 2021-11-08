Mazepin organized a ‘challenge’ at Atlante’s home prior to the Mexican GP

Every year we confirm that Formula 1 drivers enjoy their visit to Mexican territory to the fullest. This time, one of the great protagonists has been Nikita mazepin, who wore the Raúl Jiménez shirt during the Mexican Grand Prix and now organized a ‘cascarita’ in the Atlante stadium.

It is well known that Haas is not having a good time on the track. Without points so far this year, the pair of the Russian with Mick Schumacher does not find the formula to become strong. However, this match at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium could help improve the atmosphere.

During the night before the race at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, the whole team enjoyed the game to relax. Mazepin and Schumacher were the great protagonists but engineers, mechanics and staff were part of the epic crossover with the people of the Atlante.

This was the visit of Mazepin and Haas to the Atlante

The night before the peak of the Grand Prix of Mexico It meant relaxation and camaraderie for everyone at Haas between goals and pizza. Although Mazepin couldn’t play, he enjoyed seeing his teammates on the field and documented everything with videos and photographs.

For his part Emilio escalante jr., son of the team owner, recognized how important it was to welcome the team and help them put the stress of the Formula 1 season aside.

“I am very proud to be able to offer this welcome to Haas and to be able to provide this opportunity to the club, which can very well boost the brand. Create good experiences for foreign people, because most are foreigners, give them a good reception“He told ESPN.

Once the game ended at the Ciudad de los Deportes, Mazepin He thanked the Atlantean people and friends who helped organize it. Among them is Ernesto González, brother of goalkeeper Hugo González, who also hosted Nikita a short time ago.

And is that Mazepin’s visit to the Atlante is not the pilot’s first to the CDMX teams. One week before Austin Grand Prix, the Russian visited Ciudad Universitaria for the Pumas vs Atlante and he lived with the board of directors of both teams before seeing the 1-0 victory of the Universitarios.