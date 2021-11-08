Max Verstappen wins in Mexico and extends his lead in F1

Verstappen executed a championship maneuver by passing both Mercedes at the first corner; all F1 is on Star +, subscribe here

The Dutch pilot Max Verstappen (Red Bull) he won this Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix thanks to a great start that gave him the first position of the race, and extends his advantage at the head of the World Championship to 20 points. Formula 1 about the british Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), which was second.

An exhibition at the start, when he started third and tied the two Mercedes on the straight and pushed the first corner to the maximum to start first, gave Vertappen the nineteenth victory of his career and seventh this season, which with the fastest lap him allows you to add 26 points to total 313.5, which makes your advantage expand to 20 units over Hamilton’s 293.5.

Max Verstappen celebrates the triumph in the Mexican GP. Getty

Checo Pérez (Red Bull) he became the first Mexican driver to reach the podium in the Grand Prix of his country, finishing third and threatening the second place of Hamilton in the last laps.

The French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) was fourth, followed by the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), which was sixth.

The points area was completed by German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Finn Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Alpine), and Briton Lando Norris (McLaren).

The race, with a very bumpy start in the first corner, which caused the abandonment of the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and the German Mick Schumacher (Haas) and the loss of 17 positions of the ‘poleman’ Bottas, passed with total normality, without more incidents and with the tire strategy as the main element of the favorites’ strategies, although the positions were not moved despite the final attack by Checo Pérez on Hamilton.

The next date will be in a week in Sao Paolo, at the Carlos pace circuit in Interlagos for the Brazilian GP, 19th date of the season.