Matt Damon confesses that his wife actually liked Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are friends since before they became Hollywood stars which are now. A friendship that has survived more than 25 years and many projects together.

Throughout these years of friendship there are many things that the actors who lived together at the beginning of their careers have shared when “we were broke”, Affleck acknowledged a while ago as you can see in the video above.

Currently, the actors enjoy a life full of success both personally and professionally. Matt has been married to Argentina Luciana Bozan. While Ben affleck He’s happier than ever after getting a second chance with Jennifer Lopez.

But now, Matt Damon has confessed that his wife preferred Ben Affleck before him, and she was a big fan of Ben, while Lucy’s best friend was a fan of Matt: “My wife, in fact, I was a fan of Ben before we met, “she reveals.” And her best friend was on my team. “

“And we still joke about it,” Damon says. “I say, I always have Ilene if Lucy leaves me,” he laughs on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast.





Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozán | Getty

This is how the love story of Matt Damon and his wife began

Matt Damon met his wife in a completely circumstantial way. The actor was shooting the 2003 comedy ‘Stuck On You’ and at the last minute they changed the location of the film from Hawaii to Miami.

Once there, his classmates decided to go out for a drink one day but Matt was about to not accompany them: “They dragged me,” he says in an interview with Ellen.

“We ended up in a bar where my wife was the waitress. I literally saw her across a room full of people, literally. And my eight years and four children later, that’s my life. So I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that hadn’t happened. If all those things did not happen “, remembered the actor years ago.

A story that Lucy Damon told ‘Vogue’ with other details: “I was working as a barwoman in South Beach (Miami) and he was filming a movie there and the team ended up in the bar on a Saturday night,” she commented.

“Matt’s story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I said, ‘yeah, it was a nightclub, there were lights everywhere!’ But Matt began to be the center of attention in the bar and Lucy shoved him behind the bar.

“I put it to work with me! I said, ‘you know, if you’re going to be here, you can’t just stand!’ He had trained as a bartender for a movie years before, so he started making drinks. And he made me a ton of money in tips that night, because of course everyone wanted to go see him. So it turned into a really fun night and 15 years later, here we are! “

