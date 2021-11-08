Matrix 4: first official poster of the movie Resurrections with Keanu Reeves | Matrix: resurrections | Movies and series

Matrix: resurrections will bring Keanu Reeves back as Neo after 18 years from the end of the trilogy. Much has been speculated about the plot, but the latest advances have cleared doubts by revealing that the film will be a continuation of the original film, which will ignore the rest of the sequels.

As the official synopsis dictates, “Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever ”.

After the release of the official trailer, it was only a matter of time for production to reveal more details of the film. A few weeks later we got the first poster with Neo and another mysterious character. Most likely it is the one played by Jessica Henwick occasion.

Matrix: resurrections official poster. Photo: Warner Bros

What can we expect from Matrix 4?

In an official statement, Warner Bros. anticipated that it is a mind-blowing adventure with action and epic scale, set in a familiar world, but even more provocative. Unlike before, reality is more subjective than ever and all that is required to see the truth is to free your mind.

Matrix 4 – all characters here

Keanu Reeves as Neo

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Lambert Wilson as Merovingian

Neil Patrick Harris as Neo’s psychologist.

When is Matrix 4 released?

The fourth part of the saga, Matrix resurrections, is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2021. It will also be available in the HBO Max catalog two months after it hit theaters.