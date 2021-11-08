Matrix 4: first official poster of the movie Resurrections with Keanu Reeves | Matrix: resurrections | Movies and series

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
38

Matrix: resurrections will bring Keanu Reeves back as Neo after 18 years from the end of the trilogy. Much has been speculated about the plot, but the latest advances have cleared doubts by revealing that the film will be a continuation of the original film, which will ignore the rest of the sequels.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here