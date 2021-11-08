Match summary Santa Clara vs Porto (0-3) | Tecatito relegated

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.11.2021 13:43:17





Since he expressed his desire to leave Porto, the Mexican Jesús Corona seems to be relegated in the Dragones team, since this Sunday he was not used once again, he was on the bench and never entered the field.

Porto easily beat Santa Clara 3-0, but the worrying thing is that they have only seen action in the First League for 30 minutes in the last four games.

In the previous duel against Boavista he was not even summoned, against Tondela he played the 30 ‘and with Pacos Ferreira he remained on the bench; his last start was against Gil Vicente on September 24.

While the Champions League experiences something similar, it has not been stellar since September 28 against Liverpool; against AC Milan on November 3 he was waiting for the change, and before that duel against that same rival he played 23 minutes.

Now, the helmsman did not use it, possibly due to the comfortable advantage of Sergio Oliveira’s goals at 42 ‘, scoring 1-0 and Luis Fernando Díaz’s double at 46’ and 77 ‘.

In addition, Santa Clara at 63 ‘was left with 10 men with the expulsion of Allano, so the duel was easier for Porto, which remains the leader with 29 points; his rival is the last with 6 units.