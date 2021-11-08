Marvel Studios avoided villains, ‘because they don’t sell that many toys’ • ENTER.CO

If we look at the history of Marvel Studios we see a greater inclusion of female characters over the years. It has been a long road, if we consider that for a long time women were rather the minority in the world of avengers. However, one field in which women fare relatively worse in the MCU is that of the villains. During phase 1 and 2 there are no female villains. In phase 3 there are some exceptions, quite rare, by the way.

It seems that the reason is that Marvel avoided villains for many years, because he thought that they would not sell so many toys.

The conversation has been remembered in new revelations about Thor: The Dark World. Apparently, the studio originally had plans for Hela and not Malekith to be the villain of the film. Apparently, the studio responded at the time by expressing many doubts that villain action figures were popular. The choice, then, was to change the villain for Malekith, the dark elf.

Unfortunately, it is not the only example of this case. Originally Iron-Man 3 was going to have Maya Hansen as the villain (and true identity) of the Mandalorian. However, fearing low toy sales, the actress was replaced by Aldrich Killian. Others noted that many times, inside the Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise, it was left out

To credit Marvel Studios, the studio appears to have changed its view of the MCU quite a bit in phases three and four. A good reason is that he discovered that a significant portion of his current audience is more focused on good villains and not necessarily his genre. Eternals, for example, has one of the most diverse cast in the MCU and even dares to change the gender of many of its characters, for example, Ajax, who in this version is played by Salma Hayek. The studio also seems more willing to let more women lead films and stories, as is the example of WandaVision or the return of Natalie Portman to be the next Thor.

