Marvel stars returning for the ‘What If …?’ and the ones that don’t

Marvel continues with an unstoppable pace with the continuation of phase 4 of the MCU. ‘Loki‘ended just a few weeks ago leaving fans with an extraordinary season finale. In addition to ‘Loki’, we can also enjoy Scarlett Johansson’s new adventure both in theaters and on Disney + as Natasha Romanoff in ‘Black Widow’.

It is clear that these are good times to be a Marvel fan and although some time has passed since the end of ‘Loki’ or the premiere of ‘Black widow‘, the company is already preparing for the arrival of ‘What If …?’ (‘What would happen if…?’). This same August 11 we can enjoy the animated series that will take us even further into the multiverse of superheroes.

‘What If …?’ will be narrated from the point of view of The vigilant and will have 23 episodes in which we will rewatch the events that happened during the Infinity Saga, although this time we will have a different version than the one we know.

The actors who will not be in ‘What If …?’

Although there is only good news about Marvel at the moment, it seems that the series will not have some of its brightest stars. Even so, the cast will have the voices of Tom Hiddleston like Loki, Mark Ruffalo being the hulk, Chris Hemsworth coming back as Thor or even a share of Chadwick Boseman, who before his death lent his voice one last time to play T’Challa.

Among the actors who have confirmed their absence in the series are Chris Evans, Captain America, Scarlett Johansson, who already confirmed that ‘Black Widow’ was his farewell to the Marvel world, Tom holland, which is SpiderMan or Robert Downey Jr., Hombre de Hierro.

Anyway, as you can see above in the trailer for ‘What If …?’, During the series yes that spiderman will appear or Tony Stark. But being of alternative realities, they can be other versions of them and not the ones we have met in the movies.

