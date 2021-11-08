Marvel considered hiring Robert Downey Jr. a great risk.

Kevin Feige revealed that Downey Jr. was not his favorite to play Stark | Paramount Pictures

Since the beginning of its cinematic universe in 2008, Marvel Studios has been forced to take many risks, but the first of them (and perhaps the most important) has been revealed by Kevin Feige, the current president of the studio and executive producer. of the MCU.

It may seem impossible to believe, but there was a time in the early 2000’s when actor Robert Downey Jr.’s career was not going through its best moments, not to mention the multiple scandals and arrests he faced because of his addiction problem, so that choosing him to play “Iron Man” was not an idea that immediately excited the studio.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in the early Spider-Man and X-Men films, but we wanted to make an Iron Man film. And I still think the biggest risk, which seems outrageous to say now, was choosing. Robert Downey Jr., ”Feige commented in a chat with CinemaBlend.

“It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here now. I really believe it, ”Feige says. A statement that does not sound entirely far-fetched, since the death of his character in “Avengers: Endgame” is considered by fans as “the end of an era” within the limits of the franchise.

At this point it is almost impossible to imagine anyone else in the role of Tony Stark other than Downey Jr., a subject that has also been addressed by Chris Evans, who was in charge of playing Steve Rogers. Evans would go so far as to affirm that “there is no one on this planet who could improve what Downey Jr. did”, despite being a very different role from what the actor was used to doing in his career.

“He was an incredible actor. We all knew he was an amazing actor. But he hadn’t been an action star, “continued Feige in his interview. “He wasn’t a marquee star, necessarily. And we quickly notice the risk. I’ve said this before, I didn’t choose it. And Jon Favreau really had the vision for that movie and for Robert in that role. ”

Kevin Feige believes that it was Favreau’s decision that helped “empower” the studio when making future decisions, no matter how risky they may seem. A task that seems to be taken seriously after the arrival of his television series on Disney + and the inclusion of the multiverse in the franchise.