Martha Higareda and paranormal activity at her parents’ house | Mexico | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | MEXICO

Martha Higareda is a Mexican television and film actress known for her participation in shows such as “CSI Miami”, “Altered Carbon” and in the American adaptation of “La Reina del Sur”. Born in the city of Tabasco, the artist took off her international career in 2008 with the Hollywood film “Street Kings,” which she starred in alongside Keanu Reeves and Forest Whitaker.

At 38 years old, Higareda has an extensive career in which her work on the big screen predominates, for which she is acclaimed in Mexico and abroad. On October 7, the Mexican presented her YouTube channel “Infinitos”, a space where he exposes what he thinks, feels and vibrates, from a perspective full of introspection and in order to give a message that can resonate with the public.

Martha has been living in USA with her husband Cory Brusseau; but it was on a visit to his parents’ house that he experienced a movie moment. Find out all the details of this terrifying experience below.

THE TALE OF TERROR THAT MARTHA HIGAREDA LIVED

On a recent podcast broadcast “A lot of everything”, Martha Higareda and Yordi Rosado They talked about the paranormal experiences that they have had to face. This is how the “No manches Frida” actress recounted the time she witnessed a terror event at her parents’ home.

Higareda said that at a garage sale, her mother bought a music box that belonged to a family member who had just passed away. Without any expectations, Martha Cervantes He took the object home, which played the Christmas theme “The Drum Boy” when it was opened.

THE NOISE OF THE BOX

Later, the Aztec star visits his parents and stays with them for a few nights. Everything seemed to pass normally until dawn, Martha wakes up with a slight sound of the song from the box. Going to the place where the noise came from, the young woman discovers the open box while the doll moved to the rhythm of the music.

The next day, the scene is repeated at 3 in the morning, so he tells his mother, who did not believe him and only managed to tell him that if it happened again, she would call him. This is how the chilling event is repeated the next day, but this time with his parents as witnesses, which is why they decide to get rid of the box. Fortunately, this event was not a scare.