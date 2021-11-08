Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks will be in the film that Wes Anderson will record in Chinchón | Film and Television

Good news for all those who are waiting with hope for Wes anderson disembark in Chinchon. The popular filmmaker of Moonrise kingdom and Bottle Rocket has not released yet The French Chronicle in our country and already has an eye on Madrid to shoot your next project.

The south of Madrid has become his favorite setting due to its barrenness and similar landscapes to those of western, although as sources close to the director have pointed out, it will not be a film from the Far West or a film focused on Spain, no matter how much it uses a natural setting, something similar to what, for example, legends of the Seventh Art did. What Game of Thrones or The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

What the plot of this film will be about is a mystery. We do not know. But what we do begin to know is the main cast that will lead the plot. Are they habitual, among them Bill murray and Tilda swinton. They will also be Margot robbie, you just brand new The Suicide Squad, and Tom Hanks, according to data confirmed by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

💥PUMP💥 Margot Robbie (#TheSuicideSquad) JOIN Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Tom Hanks as the leads in Wes Anderson’s new, untitled film. Filming will begin at the end of August in CHINCHÓN, a town south of MADRID, Spain. [VÍA: @THR] pic.twitter.com/IZYSeDx33G – 《Previously FILMS》 (@PreviouslyFilmx) August 10, 2021

We do not know to what extent these actors and actresses will move to the Community of Madrid to shoot the film or if only part of the plot will be recorded here, but in any case the cache that Chinchón will acquire as a “filming location” is quite large.

If all goes according to plan, Wes Anderson and his team will relocate throughout august to the Madrid municipality to start shooting the film. We will be attentive to the surroundings of Chinchón to see if we hunt any star of Hollywood having a sandwich in a nearby bar.