Manchester United | Solskjaer exhausts locker room patience

Last Saturday, the Manchester United extended his losing streak and reaped what is his third defeat in the last four days of Premier League (0-2). The Red Devils They also fell to their neighbor and eternal rival, a Manchester City that was clearly superior during the 90 minutes.

Although the entity’s technician, the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, still retains the confidence of the board, the truth is that their players are not satisfied with their work. According to the Daily Mail, several of them – especially the Portuguese Bruno fernandes– They believe that their instructions are not clear at all and that the technician lacks the necessary experience to direct a staff of this caliber.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s concern

Who does not feel at all comfortable is Cristiano Ronaldo. Known for his relentless winning mentality, the Portuguese is already becoming very concerned about the absolutely downward trajectory that the squad has begun to describe. Although he already sensed that the club had lost potential in recent years, the former Real Madrid and Juventus player cannot quite assume that United is now such an uncompetitive team.

To this list of players clearly unhappy with the coach’s work, we should add the Dutchman Donny van de Beek and English Jesse lingard. Both play a very secondary role in the Nordic’s plans and consider that, when shaping the initial eleven, Solskjaer does not take into account the real performance of his pupils and ends up aligning players who are not in their best moment of shape.