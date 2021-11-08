Manchester City will attempt to sign Lacazette in January

As reported by CalcioMercato with information from the prestigious English media Daily Mirror, the Manchester City has on the agenda Alexandre Lacazette to reinforce his lead in the next winter transfer market. A move that would generate a lot of buzz in the English Premier League.

The French striker ends his contract in the summer of 2022 and has no intention of renewing with him Arsenal, who is also not willing to offer him a millionaire salary so that he can stay at the club. His recent poor performance has taken minutes away from Mikel Arteta’s system and everything seems to indicate that he will leave in the next markets.

The Gunner set intends to sell it in January to try and get a good chunk of money for it and use it to reinvest in adding a new battering ram with the future in mind. Rumors locate Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak as the main requests of Mikel Arteta in the next markets.

Manchester City appears on the scene

The Skyblue team, which has just given Manchester United a review in the last day of the Premier League prior to the national team break, needs to incorporate a new center forward to have more variants in the offensive zone. The club’s intention was to sign Harry Kane last summer, but the footballer decided to stay at the club after several months fighting for his departure.

Lacazette is a more than interesting option because he knows the Premier League, moves very well outside the area and can offer solutions from the bench. The possibility of playing in a candidate to win the Champions League would facilitate his departure from the Gunner team.

The only problem is the amount of money that Arsenal will try to raise, who would not be convinced to sell one of their best players to a team in the same league.