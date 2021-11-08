Lucky players receive Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC for free thanks to this chain of generosity – Nintenderos

After enjoying the new Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Nevertheless, a great initiative it has gone viral among the title players.

And it is that, in Reddit, the user MoopDaDoop decided to open a thread where he shares how much he is enjoying the new update and the DLC, adding that since many people wanted this paid content, he was going to give away the code of a $ 35 eShop card in that same thread. He gave it to the first commenter in the thread, but this gesture of generosity was followed by other similar actions between players, so many have taken the DLC for free.

The thread already has hundreds of comments where many fans thank the generosity of other players. You can take a look at it below:

Is There Anybody Who Couldn’t Get Happy Home Paradise DLC? And why? from AnimalCrossing

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.

