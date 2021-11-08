LoL: All the easter eggs and references of Arcane, the Netflix series about League of Legends

Arcane It is already among us and it is time to look for all the references and Easter eggs that Riot Games has left for us in the series based on League of Legends. There are few at all easter eggs in these first episodes, to the point that we are sure we have a few left to discover. If you find any that we have not put, write them in the comments and we will add them.

Easter Eggs from Arc I

Caitlyn and her cupcakes

After a first scene in which they tell us about Vi and Powder’s past, we go on to see them jump from roof to roof in Piltover. In one of these jumps a balcony appears and on a table appears a tray with a few cupcakes.

This would not have any importance for a viewer who does not play League of Legends, but for them it is a very obvious reference to another character in the series and a MOBA champion as he is. Caitlyn. This is the candy that he uses in his skill W – Yordle Trap.

The 1 Gold Krug

Summoner’s Rift may not exist as such within the world of Runeterra, but all of its characters do. We see one of them just as the group goes down to Zaun and passes a vendor who has a cage. krug of the jungle little one. In fact, those eggs look like knife pick.

Benzo’s heart of gold

The adventure soon takes our characters to the store of Benzo, an old friend of Vander. And what is Benzo holding during his talk? Well nothing more and nothing less than a heart of gold. You may have come to League of Legends a couple of years ago and don’t know about it, but it’s a passive gold generation item that was a must-have for jungles and props during the first MOBA seasons. Quite a relic.

Ekko did come out

This is something much bigger than an easter egg, since Ekko has a certain role in this first arc of Arcane. Of course, the funny thing is to discover that that Little Man (or canijo in Spanish) that had given them the blow on the hextech crystals was none other than the League of Legends champion himself.

Three historical masks

In Arcane there are a lot of scenarios to fill with content, and what better than to use the past of League of Legends as a reference? In Benzo’s store we see how there are three masks, and all of them have meaning. The first is from Jhin, the second is the torment of Liandry and the third reminds us of the skins line Moon Bloody.

One more item and Ryze’s ult

In the story about Jayce’s past we see a wizard use an arcane enchantment that is traced to the ultimate ability of Ryze. Of course, this is not the Smurf, as he does not have that bluish hue to his skin. What does appear in League of Legends is the Tear from the Goddess that he gives the boy once he has used it.

Jinx manifests in Powder

One of the coolest things about Arcane is watching Powder develop her homemade bombs and gadgets. One of them appears when Piltover’s security finds them and she uses a metal figure to grab the arm of one of them. That figure is none other than a fire mask, one of the gadgets that are protagonists of Jinx’s abilities.

I saw and its legendary uppercut

This reference is not to the video game but to the cinematic of the 2020 season of League of Legends. In Warriors we could see Vi team up with Caitlyn to finish off Urgot, which came with a tremendous hook from the champion. Well, that iconic movement is the one that is honored during chapter 3 of Arcane.